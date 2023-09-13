Home » An autopsy will be performed on the woman who died with the child in her womb in Palermo
An autopsy will be performed on the woman who died with the child in her womb in Palermo

An autopsy will be performed on the woman who died with the child in her womb in Palermo

An autopsy will be performed on the body of Giorgia Migliarba, the 28-year-old pregnant woman who died at Villa Sofia hospital. The woman arrived at the emergency room of Villa Sofia already in cardiac arrest: the doctors tried to resuscitate her for over an hour but there was nothing they could do for her. Palermo, pregnant woman…

