an avalanche of leaks on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, arriving in October

Soon Ubisoft should reveal new official details on Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new title in the series arriving later this year which will narrate the beginnings of Basimthe assassin known in AC Valhalla and that in the new game we will find 20 years earlier, in a setting very similar to that of the very first Assassin’s Creed with Altair.

However, it seems that, before the arrival of the new official information, numerous new details about the game have already been leaked, revealed by a French YouTuber. Bearing in mind the fact that this is unofficial information that could then be denied, let’s see together what has been revealed.

First, the YouTuber revealed the release date of the game, scheduled for October 12th. Another interesting revelation is also that Mirage was originally intended as DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhallaand then become more ambitious and become a title in its own right.

According to leaked information, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will offer a gaming experience reminiscent of Assassin’s Creed Origins; They will be present numerous gadgets and objects which will change a lot the way to approach the missions, while the skill tree will be more contained this time, with about 15 unlockable skills. This streamlined approach is intended to make it quicker and easier for players to customize their play style, as well as different weapons unlockable in missions.

According to the YouTuber’s sources, too Assassin’s Creed Mirage will see a return toemphasis on assassinationas it was in the first Assassin’s Creed: we will find ourselves immersed in a web of intrigue while we investigate and gather crucial information on four main targets to be assassinated, just like in the progenitor of the series. In the intentions of the developers, this return to the origins of the franchise should lead to a more exciting and strategic gaming experiencewhich will require us to employ cunning and ingenuity to be successful.

We can then wait a return to the fundamental pillars of the franchisewith a more attention to stealth mechanics. The stalking missionsthe eavesdropping and other activities will make their return, as will the presence of the eagle and eagle eye. It will also return notoriety systemwhich will make the guards more suspicious of us, while parkour aspects will be significantly scaled down.

Furthermore, one of the most relevant innovations that emerged from the leaks is the almost total disappearance of the mythological aspect, which has been prevalent in the last few titles in the series – it looks like it will be there a return to (relative) historical realism, no more god powers during fights. Also according to these sources, the history of the game will initially see Basim in the role of a simple thiefwhich he runs into though an artifact of the First Civilization; this event will kick off a storyline rooted in the historical mysteries of the franchise. The leaks mention an Isu temple within the sprawling fortress of Alamut. Obviously the order of the Hidden will not be missingthe forerunners of what became the Assassins, while it seems that there will be very few cut-scenes in the present day, with the game focused entirely on the Basim era.

According to the leaker, then, if it is true that the game will be set mainly in the city ​​of Baghdad, this will be represented in great detail and will exceed in size the Paris of Assassin’s Creed Unity. We can expect a bustling metropolis, complemented by the surrounding villages and desert areas that extend beyond the city walls. The level of scale and attention to detail promise to transport players to a vibrant and authentic representation of ancient Baghdad.

That’s all for now: we remind you that this is unofficial information, so we will have to wait for confirmation or denial from Ubisoft.