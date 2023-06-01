An award-winning soldier, three major Australian newspapers and a libel suit

Loading player

Ben Roberts-Smith, 44-year-old Australian special forces soldier well known in Australia, he lost a defamation case against three Australian newspapers which accused him of carrying out war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012 during the US military-led invasion of the country.

The process lasted a little less than a year, it was very popular by Australian newspapers and will have very serious consequences for Roberts-Smith, which according to the Australian edition of Guardian will probably have to pay millionaire compensation to the three newspapers involved – the Sydney Morning Herald, The Ageand the Canberra Times – and hand back the Victoria Cross, the highest military award in Australia, which he had obtained for some military operations conducted in Afghanistan. The reasons for the sentence have not yet been released, and the judge has not yet determined the exact amount that Roberts-Smith will be required to pay to the newspapers.

Roberts-Smith is well known in Australia. In 2011 he received his first awards for having saved some comrades surrounded by a group of Taliban. Other celebrations and recognitions followed over the years, a lucrative career as a lecturer, two portraits in the Australian Army Memorial in Canberra, and the title of Father of the year in 2013.

In the summer of 2018, however, in a series of articles, various Australian newspapers questioned his reputation and accused him of having killed at least 6 Afghan prisoners outside the context of armed struggle. In a summary article of the main charges, the Sydney Morning Herald writes that Roberts-Smith was accused, among other things, of killing an Afghan farmer after kicking him, of inducing another soldier to kill an Afghan militiaman as an initiation rite, and of ordering a captive Afghan soldier to shoot another Afghan. Roberts-Smith has denied all allegations, in some cases denying entirely that these events occurred, and in others explaining that they were motivated by the circumstances of the war.

Other allegations against Roberts-Smith also entered the trial, which he said damaged his reputation: for example, that of beating a woman with whom he had an affair outside of marriage.

In Australia, libel laws are quite strict and guarantee extensive coverage for newspapers. Roberts-Smith essentially had to prove that the allegations against him were unfounded, rather than focus on the work done by the journalists who covered him. For this reason, in the various hearings it seemed to many observers that the trial had a criminal nature, that is, it focused more on the alleged crimes committed by Roberts-Smith, compared to how they were told by the newspapers.

In all, Roberts-Smith’s lawyers called 15 witnesses, while the newspapers called 26. Many were soldiers, ex-soldiers, but some Afghan people who had had dealings with Roberts-Smith during his military assignments were also heard. The phase of the formation of evidence lasted 110 days, the file with the transcripts of the interrogations is 6,186 pages long.

The trial was also an opportunity to speak publicly about the behavior of Australian special forces, of which Roberts-Smith was a part, during the US invasion of Afghanistan. In the United States for years now, investigations into torture and violence against Afghan civilians have emerged. In Australia the debate is further back: in 2020 an army report established that during the invasion at least 39 Afghan civilians they were summarily killed by Australian Special Forces, but some cases have since stalled, and others have never been brought to trial.

In the end, in the Roberts-Smith trial, the judge agreed with the newspapers, and therefore deemed most of the allegations against Roberts-Smith plausible, who will almost certainly appeal. The full reasons will be released on Monday.