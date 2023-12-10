An empty chair for Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize: “Tyrannical regime in Iran”

On the winner’s bench Nobel Peace Prize no one was sitting there. Narges Mohammadi he couldn’t go to Oslo. The Iranian activist is detained from 2021 in the Evin a maximum security prison Teheran and right from today on hunger strike. The woman, on the occasion of the event, condemned the “tyrannical and misogynistic religious regime” dell’Iran through a message reported by his daughter. In the ceremony to remember Mohammadi, an empty chair was symbolically placed, behind which he was placed a picturechosen by the activist herself, who shows her smiling and in colorful clothes.

They were the children of the woman, the twins Kiana e Ali 17 years old, a withdraw the prize and read the acceptance speech written by his mother. Mohammadi’s sons live in exile in Paris with their father and already in recent days the children had become spokespersons for the activist and, in a press conference held on Saturday in OsloKiana Rahmani had read a message in which Mohammadi praised the role played by media international in “transmitting to the world the voice of dissidentsprotesters and human rights defenders.”

The girl said she had little hope to see his mother again: “Maybe I’ll see her again in 30 or 40 years, but I think I won’t see her again. But it doesn’t matter, because my mother will always live in my heart, values ​​that are worth fighting for.” Instead, it was Mohammadi’s brother and husband who declared to journalists in Oslo the activist’s new hunger strike, in solidarity with the Baha’i religious minority. On the same occasion her husband, Taghi, said he hadn’t seen his wife for 11 years now. The children, however, have not seen Mohammadi for 7 years.

Narges Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and Iranian second after the human rights activist Shirin Ebadi, awarded in 2003. It is the quinta time in the 122-year history of the prize that the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a person in prison or under house arrest. The other Nobel Prizes will be awarded next Sunday in separate ceremonies at Stockholmin Sweden.