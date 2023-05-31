An Englishman attacked Novak because of a message about Kosovo Sport

The English never liked Novak, and now they especially don’t like his views on Kosovo and Metohija. Of course, he doesn’t care!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Nemanja Stanojčić

“Give him up, destroy his reputation, deport him – Novak Djokovic doesn’t care!”, is the title of the text Oliver Brownsports editor of the British “Telegraph” who deals with Novak Djokovic and his inscription “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence”which has been raising a lot of dust these days.

He states that “fame around Kosovo is ideal for a man who enjoys the ‘alone against everyone’ mentality”then explains: “If Novak Djokovic has something specific, it’s that he doesn’t care what others think. You can do whatever you want, you won’t make the slightest dent in his psychological armor. That much can be seen in his new leap into the turbulent waters of diplomacy. He wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence” on the nearest camera at Roland Garros. Might he have toned down his message after claims it was fueling ethnic tensions? Dream about it!” Braun states.

He points out that after everything Novak shared the picture of MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić on his Instagram profile and that he chose to “duplicate the message”.

“With Djokovic, you’re never sure how he wants to be seen. Sometimes it seems that he is ready to do anything to be loved by the public, but sometimes he invites criticism with pleasure“, writes an English journalist.



See description “NOVAK IS NOT HONEST ABOUT KOSOVO!” An English journalist attacked a Serb for a message about Kosovo and Metohija! Hide description Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

Of course, Novak publicly said that he doesn’t care what will happen and whether Roland Garros will punish him for a few patriotic words. He sent a clear message – he would do it again! Braun also read the research according to which fans hate Novak the most out of all active tennis players and points out that “he is not even close to the status of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal” in the world. Novak also saw that research and clearly said that he they hate him because he is the best, and no one disputes his sincerity.

“Even his biggest haters cannot deny his authenticity. He is so committed to refusing to get vaccinated that in the last nine months he has missed one Grand Slam and two Masters because of it. Even though they kicked him out of one Grand Slam, and they didn’t let him come to one,” admits Braun.

However, it clearly bothers him that Novak considers Kosovo to be part of Serbia and considers that when he sends messages about Kosovo – he is being dishonest!

“The strength of his feelings related to the events in Kosovo, where more than 50 people were injured due to the Serbs’ attempts to prevent the new Albanian majority from taking power, is similar. His father, Srdjan, was born in Kosovo, and Novak quickly latched onto the Serbian nationalist narrative that Kosovo is part of Serbia, even though it declared independence in 2008. Where Djokovic is a little disingenuous is when he insists that he has no intention of entering into a political debate. However, his message is little more than an anti-war slogan. He clearly supports his country’s insistence on the territorial sovereignty of another state. If someone else did it, there would be a very quick negative reaction. Imagine if Danil Medvedev wrote “Crimea is the heart of Russia”?“, writes an English journalist.

He emphasizes that the situation is not the same, because only 52 percent of the members of the United Nations recognize Kosovo as an independent state, but he still states that Djokovic “knew exactly what he was doing”. He knew. That’s why we love him!