An entire region of El Salvador has been surrounded by law enforcement to stop criminal gangs

On Tuesday morning, the army and security forces of El Salvador, a state in Central America, surrounded the region of Cabañas with the aim of preventing the entry and exit of people belonging to criminal gangs, by stopping or at least slowing down their activities.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, in office since 2019, he said that the operation involves 8 thousand men between members of the army and the police, and extends over a territory of over one thousand square kilometres, a few kilometers from the capital San Salvador. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Bukele he has declared that Cabañas is the district of El Salvador with the largest number of “terrorist cells” hiding in its rural areas. The government dice that they intend to continue the operation until all the criminals are found.

For years, El Salvador has had a huge problem with criminal gangs, responsible for numerous acts of violence. At least 68 thousand people they were arrested since March 2022, when the government activated a disputed state of emergency, and about a year later a huge prison capable of housing up to 40,000 inmates was inaugurated in the capital.

