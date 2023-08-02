Home » An entire region of El Salvador has been surrounded by law enforcement to stop criminal gangs
World

An entire region of El Salvador has been surrounded by law enforcement to stop criminal gangs

by admin
An entire region of El Salvador has been surrounded by law enforcement to stop criminal gangs

On Tuesday morning, the army and security forces of El Salvador, a state in Central America, surrounded the region of Cabañas with the aim of preventing the entry and exit of people belonging to criminal gangs, by stopping or at least slowing down their activities.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, in office since 2019, he said that the operation involves 8 thousand men between members of the army and the police, and extends over a territory of over one thousand square kilometres, a few kilometers from the capital San Salvador. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Bukele he has declared that Cabañas is the district of El Salvador with the largest number of “terrorist cells” hiding in its rural areas. The government dice that they intend to continue the operation until all the criminals are found.

– Listen also: A successful dictator, with Tiziano Breda, Globo’s episode on El Salvador

For years, El Salvador has had a huge problem with criminal gangs, responsible for numerous acts of violence. At least 68 thousand people they were arrested since March 2022, when the government activated a disputed state of emergency, and about a year later a huge prison capable of housing up to 40,000 inmates was inaugurated in the capital.

See also  News Udinese – The time has come by Simone Pafundi / The barrage of the day

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Milan-New York flight hit by hail, ANSV opens...

US media: “The Senate evacuated due to the...

Dušan Alimpijević was arrested at the airport Sport

‘In the US Senate probable false alarm gunman’

International Legal Organizations Express Concern Over Arrest Warrants...

“We want to fight to get to A”

Cuba Implements Electronic Transactions for Salary Payments and...

a launch trailer for the Annihilation Instinct DLC,...

My Louvre is the new book by Editora...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy