An ethics for algorithms – World and Mission

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has promoted the “Rome Call for Ai Ethics” with some hi-tech giants and with the FAO. A self-regulatory charter for the use of artificial intelligence at the service of man

A device that decides automatically and immediately whether or not to grant an asylum seeker refugee status. The life of a person entrusted to a mathematical calculation. «It is not a distant prospect, but a technically possible use of artificial intelligence today. But it is an unacceptable horizon, which urgently poses the question: how to save the human in these processes?».

Reflects aloud Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life. And he does so on a theme that in recent years has seen this Vatican body working side by side with the hi-tech giants on the challenges posed by the new frontiers of technology. A dialogue that took the form of a document – the “Rome Call for AI Ethics” – which is today the reference point for algorithms, i.e. the definition of the barriers to be placed so that these mathematical tools do not crush the dignity of the person but place themselves at the service of the common good and equality among peoples.

«In 2019 the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, asked me to meet at the Vatican – says Monsignor Paglia -. We had just dedicated the assembly of our Academy to the ethical implications of the development of robotics. He told me: “In our center in California we are 50,000 engineers; to stay on the market every week we create something new about artificial intelligence. We have enormous potential to create good things, but we can also create terrible ones, overflowing into inhumanity”. It was the weeks of the demonstrations in Hong Kong: he gave me the example of what the Chinese government would have done with facial recognition to crush the protests, because today whoever holds the data has the power. He told me: “The Church has high and stable values, help us by warning us against mistakes” ».

What happened next?

«There were those who told us: he only came to the Vatican to obtain a sticker. We, on the other hand, accepted the invitation, starting discussions with their technicians, who were joined by others from equally interested companies. We understood that it wasn’t just a reflection on using these tools; here the ethical dimension comes into play even earlier, when the algorithm is created, when choosing which variables matter. And we also wanted to involve the FAO, to recall the potential of artificial intelligence and the need to use it for the good of all. So in February 2020 we arrived at the “Rome Call for AI Ethics”, a document that is not from the Vatican, but a self-regulation code for entities and companies. Whoever signs it undertakes to respect a series of principles».

Which?

«We have indicated six of them: transparency (artificial intelligence systems must always be understandable), inclusion (they must take into account the needs of all human beings and not just some groups or nations), responsibility, impartiality (do not create or act based on prejudices, but safeguarding fairness and human dignity), reliability, respect for the safety and privacy of users”.

But is a self-regulatory code enough?

“No. The more we work on this issue, the more we realize the need for a third party authority to act as a guarantee. With the war in Ukraine, the issue is becoming disruptive: there are no robot armies today just because they cost too much… This is why political agreements are needed between governments to ban some uses. In the meantime, however, we are trying to raise awareness on this issue. For example, our Charter has been signed by 25 universities that train technicians for the development of these systems. We are not naive, we do not intend to block this border. But we need a creativity that puts man at the center».

To get where?

«There is not only the negative side. Do we want a machine to threaten our dignity as free and aware people? Do we want to be profiled without realizing it or for an algorithm to make decisions based on ethnicity, gender, age? Obviously not. But we can opt for an artificial intelligence that is useful in governing complexity and resource management; whether it is a tool for medicine and in carrying out heavy or dangerous work for the human being. We are trying to bring together voices willing to embrace their share of the responsibility.”

Last January in the Vatican the “Rome Call for AI Ethics” was also signed by a large Muslim institution such as the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and by the Rabbinate of Israel.

“It seemed important to us to ensure that the Abrahamic religions jointly assume the responsibility of offering their faithful the contents of this Charter so that the ethical, pedagogical and juridical horizon it presents is shared as widely as possible”.

Will there be more moments with other religions?

«We are planning for 2024 – probably precisely on August 6 in Hiroshima, the Japanese city hit by the atomic bomb in 1945 – the signing with all the other major world religions. We want to associate the symbolism of the place with the importance of making the whole religious world understand the urgency of adopting adequate criteria, so that artificial intelligence is truly at the service of humanity”.