On Thursday morning, the Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order to the population of the island of Hokkaido – the northernmost of the country’s main islands – due to a ballistic missile launched by North Korea which it was feared could land on Japanese territory. The alarm was released around 8 in the morning local time (1 in the night in Italy) through the national alert service usually used for earthquakes, but was withdrawn after a few minutes when the Japanese authorities realized that the missile would have fallen off the Japanese coast, in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Later, the Japanese government spokesman explained in a press conference that the alarm had not been issued by mistake, but because based on the data available at the time, the authorities expected that the missile would most likely have fallen on Japanese territory or near the coasts.

