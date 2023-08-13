Home » “An evening with friends” on August 15th, Marcello Mandreucci and Giuseppe Milici quintet at the Antica Tonnara Bordonaro
World

“An evening with friends” on August 15th, Marcello Mandreucci and Giuseppe Milici quintet at the Antica Tonnara Bordonaro

by admin
“An evening with friends” on August 15th, Marcello Mandreucci and Giuseppe Milici quintet at the Antica Tonnara Bordonaro

by palermotoday.it – ​​1 hour ago

Marcello Mandreucci returns to the stage of the Tonnara Bordonaro, at number 9 of the square of the same name in the coastal village of Vergine Maria, with another show, together with formidable musicians. On August 15, starting at 20:00, an appointment with “An Evening among Friends”, which re-proposes the artistic couple formed by Marcello Mandreucci, voice and guitar and Giuseppe Milici,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“An evening with friends” on August 15th, Marcello Mandreucci and Giuseppe Milici quintet at the Antica Tonnara Bordonaro appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Stefan Dragojlović horoscope from April 24 to 30, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

You may also like

Široki Brijeg beat Tuzla siti 1:0 | Sport

A man from Novi Sad died behind the...

Intrigues and Secrets in the heart of Rome

Cubans Remain Vigilant as Highway Robberies by ‘Ninjas’...

aerial footage from drone shows what remains of...

Air dryers in public toilets, new study warns...

Olivera Ćirković on Greek prisons and the trial...

Niger, coup plotters “open to diplomatic channels”

one dead and 8 injured – Corriere TV

Zuckerberg loses patience with Musk: “He’s not serious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy