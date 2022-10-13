[The Epoch Times, October 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting comprehensive report) Ho Pin, founder of Der Spiegel Press and Publishing Group, has made accurate predictions about the next leadership of the CCP for decades. For the upcoming 20th Congress, the New York reporter said speculation has become more difficult. But given the power Xi has accumulated, whoever joins the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s highest authority, has to obey Xi.

“It’s no longer a question of who will become the norm,” He Pin was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “No matter who they are, they all have one thing in common, and that is, they all have to listen to Xi Jinping.”

Xi Jinping did not designate a successor at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in 2017, and in 2018 passed the amendment to the Constitution, abolishing the provision that the term of office of the President and Vice-Chairman shall not exceed two (10 years), so that he can be elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Seeking re-election paving the way. It is widely believed that Xi Jinping has settled the main challenge and will make an exception for re-election.

That makes it harder to speculate on new appointments at the top of the Communist Party, He Pin said. Four times since 2002, previously formulated succession rules have helped him predict the lineup of the party’s leadership by analyzing officials’ age, education, work experience and relationships with other leaders.

Now, he said, new leaders of the CCP are more likely to be hand-picked by Xi Jinping on the basis of their ability and loyalty, unconstrained by past precedent and rarely the case of factional bargaining like in the past.

Other analysts, such as Derek Scissors, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, said Xi could still be forced to compromise and retain or promote people who disagree with him on Chinese governance.

The Associated Press said He Pin expressed dissatisfaction with Xi Jinping’s crackdown on press freedom and said Beijing’s hard-line propaganda and hard-line diplomacy had damaged China‘s global reputation.

He Pin believes that the biggest danger for China is that Xi Jinping is in power for life, surrounded by a group of obedient people. If succession is not resolved, China could plunge into chaos, as it did in the final years of Mao Zedong’s rule. It’s a question of how Xi Jinping’s power will be transferred and who will inherit it.

“If he becomes a lifelong dictator, it will be a disaster for the world and a disaster for China,” He Pin said.

Any clue about China‘s future direction will be closely watched by the world, especially whether the CCP will relax its “zero policy” after the 20th National Congress. The policy has severely weakened China‘s economy, causing strong dissatisfaction among the Chinese people. The real estate crisis has also hit China‘s economy hard, sparking protests from homebuyers boycotting unfinished mortgage payments.

