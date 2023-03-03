Home World An extra 900 euros per month for Ars deputies, the reportage of “Sicily” on Video Region (Channel 14 dgt)
World

An extra 900 euros per month for Ars deputies, the reportage of “Sicily” on Video Region (Channel 14 dgt)

by admin
An extra 900 euros per month for Ars deputies, the reportage of “Sicily” on Video Region (Channel 14 dgt)

by blogsicilia.it – ​​16 seconds ago

“Whaaaaay? 900 euros per month of increase, more than the basic income?” There are those who don’t want to believe it, those who are indignant and those who indulge in ironic comments. The Sicilians have not taken well the self-referential maneuver that…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ars deputies receive an extra 900 euros per month, the report of “Sicilia” on Video Region (Canale 14 dgt) appeared 16 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Goodbye indoor masks and distancing: Premier Johnson reopens everything in the UK despite the Delta variant

You may also like

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the “Tax the Rich”...

Job Peterson: “Exile creates a huge void” ~...

Medvedev after his victory over Djokovic in Dubai...

Medvedev surprised with a statement after the victory...

In Chasiv Yar where the circle is tightening...

News Udinese – Atalanta in an emergency defense...

IVECO GROUP / 2022 annual report filed. 14...

Happiness: “Yes, but how? – Désirée Bozou’s blog

Anna B Savage, critic of her album In/FLUX...

MaxBet provided private health insurance to its employees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy