An illegal migrant law or an illegal migrant law? In the meantime, let’s put them on the barge

Even trips on cruise ships, the luxury ones, vaguely resemble periods of detention in more or less gilded prisons, let alone the long periods of “reception” (or detention?) in a large barge transported and permanently anchored in Portland, on the Dorset coast, which will house 500 adult males selected among asylum seekers who arrived illegally in the United Kingdom aboard the much-unwelcome “small boats”, the small boats crossing the English Channel by the hundreds, haunting conservative governments for electoral rather than humanitarian reasons.

The barge, which is called Bibby Stockholm, has been chartered-in by Bibby Line Group Limited, on behalf of the Home Office, to Corporate Travel Management (CTM), an Australian travel company which has already come under criticism for its management of Covid hotels. Second l’Independent, Corporate Travel Management concluded a lucrative deal biennial in February, with no tender, weeks before the government revealed it would use a barge as the first offshore accommodation for asylum seekers.

Built in 1976, Bibby Stockholm has already hosted asylum seekers in Hamburg and Rotterdam and has also housed workers on Shetland oil rigs and wind farms in Sweden. Before being transported to Portland she was refitted and refitted at Falmouth. The work, even on the battered steel hull, took a long time and is presumed to have cost quite a bit, despite the government, which has not provided figures, claims that the barges are cheaper than the hotels for migrants.

The idea of ​​the barges was developed in parallel with the passage of a law on illegal immigration (Illegal Migration Act 2023). All the amendments made to this bill by the House of Lords have been rejected and the Minister for Immigration, Robert Jenrick, he said: “The message and the means must be absolutely clear and unambiguous: if people come to the UK illegally, they will not be able to stay here. Instead, they will be detained and sent back to their home country or transferred to a safe third country. It makes no sense to pass a law that does not provide a credible deterrent or does not provide the means to back it up with effective and expeditious enforcement powers. We cannot accept amendments that provide for exceptions e loopholes which would only serve to perpetuate the current cycle of delays and endless and repeated appeals to the courts”.

It is a pity that the proud confidence of the minister, certainly appreciated by the voters of the party in government, does not take into account, just to give one example among many, article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR): “Prohibition of torture. No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”, so it would not be possible to deport an individual to a country where he could reasonably run the risk of being subjected to such treatment, despite the fact that the British government believes it can decide for itself what the “safe countries”.

The European Court of Human Rights considers this principle as absolute and mandatory, regardless of the victim’s conduct, but critics resent that joining the ECHR allows European judges to interfere by blocking a British law introducing a stricter immigration policy.

From the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonto the former Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, intolerant of appeals to the European Court, some attempts have already started over time to withdraw from the ECHR, the only obstacle to the full implementation of Brexit, but so far it has been a question of words, of an electoral campaign conducted by other means. Suffice it to reflect on the internal consequences of such a step, which would also involve Good Friday Agreements, which provide that: “The British Government will complete the incorporation into Northern Ireland law of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), including direct access to the courts and remedies for violation of the Convention, and the power for the courts to overrule laws of the Assembly on grounds of incompatibility”.

So the Good Friday Agreements guarantee that the rights enshrined in the ECHR can be invoked by citizens of Northern Ireland but, in the event of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the ECHR, these rights would also be denied in Northern Ireland, thus violating the Accords. Nor could the United Kingdom withdraw from the ECHR selectively, leaving it in force only in Northern Ireland: the ECHR does not allow it (see Article 1: Obligation to respect human rights – The High Contracting Parties recognize to everyone within their jurisdiction the rights and freedoms set forth in Title I of this Convention). A real juniper into which perhaps not even the Johnsons and the Raabs would really like to venture.