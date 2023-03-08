Home World An incredible failure in the First League of FBiH | Sports
Haris Kurdić will not remember the opening of the spring part of the season fondly.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

And while the start of the First and Second Leagues of the RS was postponed due to weather problems, this is not the case in FBiH. The honor of opening the spring part of the FBiH First League went to the football players of Goražde and TOŠK from Tešnj.

The match played on Saturday (04.02) ended without a winner. He brought the Goražde team into the lead Karim Tatar in the 25th minute from the penalty spot, to Srđan Vulić set the final 1:1 in the 52nd minute of the game.

TOŠK could have reached the full spoils in stoppage time, but they did Haris Kurdic missed an incredible opportunity. Namely, two football players from Tešnj came out alone in front of the goalkeeper of the home team. In the continuation of the action, the ball reaches Kurdić, who, just a few meters from the goal, did not catch the ball well and thus “directed” perhaps the biggest failure in the history of the FBiH First League.

See what it looked like:

As for the FBiH First League, the first place is currently occupied by GOŠK from Gabela with a big 14 point advantage over the second-placed team Zvijezda from Gradačac. Gorazde is in ninth position, while TOŠK is in twelfth.

