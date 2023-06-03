An incredible twist at a basketball game in the Netherlands | Sport

The final of the championship in the Netherlands is truly memorable, such a turnaround is difficult to describe in words.

Izvor: Twitter/harris_stavrou

This kind of reversal is not remembered in the history of basketball! ZZ Lajden became the champion of the Netherlands after defeating Donar from Groningen 82:81 in the fifth match of the final series. As if winning by one point in the title match wasn’t exciting enough, Leyden spiced things up with an incredible turnaround.

After losing by 16 points 77:61 with two minutes and 20 seconds left, they managed to turn it around! They went on an incredible streak, scored five points, then Donar answered with one point from the penalty, and then Leyden added another two, to which the opponent again answered with only one point.

Then there were five unanswered points, a double by the team from Groningen and seven more unanswered points for a score of 81:80. The team that at one point had the title in their hands still held the lead, and the American was fouled on a shot sent three tenths of a second before the end Tomas Ruteford! He hit both shots and a celebration ensued:

I have never seen something like that in my life. Not even in a movie. A dutch team was losing by 16, with 2:20 to go. They came back and they won the national championship in the most crazy way possible! The video is insane:pic.twitter.com/2zHyDtPFPt — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou)June 1, 2023

This was Leiden’s fifth title in the club’s history, but certainly the fans’ favorite and without a doubt the most dramatic. This kind of finish to the season is truly unforgettable! Watch the fans’ celebration in the hall again: