Home » An Indian eats in Belgrade for 1 euro | Info
World

An Indian eats in Belgrade for 1 euro | Info

by admin
An Indian eats in Belgrade for 1 euro | Info

An Indian man discovered where to eat in Belgrade for “little money”.

An Indian living in Serbia became public after last year he showed the apartment he rents for 600 euros. and now he revealed that he had lunch in a student canteen. “My friend took me to the student dormitory for lunch, I choose this chicken and some vegetables. My friend took a salad and I didn’t and it only cost one euro. This is the best food for one euro in Serbia“, he said in the video he published.

In the comments below this video, followers wished him a nice lunch and asked if it was only for students. Some were also interested in “what happened to his English”, to which he replied that he was learning Serbian. At the end of last year, he revealed that he had been living in Serbia for about a year and that he paid 600 euros for the apartment he lived in at the time. What the majority had to tell him then was that he was paying too much for the apartment and that it was being robbed.

See also  Colombia, the general who saved the children in the jungle speaks: "They ran away from us and didn't trust the food we threw"

You may also like

Guatemala’s Constitutional Court has ordered a review of...

Blanco and the serenade after the Radio Italia...

The privatization of healthcare is advancing around the...

Government Party Accused of Buying Support from Other...

Revolt in France, a ‘quieter night’

The King of the Netherlands apologized for slavery...

The Legendary Tigerman y Best Youth estrenan “New...

Val, Bakhmut’s drone man: “I transform pieces of...

Ukraine, latest news. During the night air strikes...

UN Secretary-General Urges Continued International Support for Struggling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy