Forty years ago on March 18, the last king of Italy, Umberto II, died in Switzerland. Yesterday – Sunday 19 March – his descendants gathered in France to pay homage to him at Hautecombe Abbey, a magnificent monument in the French department of Savoy which has been the burial place and historic mausoleum of members of the House of Savoy for centuries . Both the former monarch and his wife, Queen Maria José, who died in 2001, rest here. Three generations of the House of Savoy have therefore gathered under the Gothic arches. In the front row Prince Vittorio Emanuele, head of the former Italian royal house and son of the last king of Italy, now confined to a wheelchair, Emanuele Filiberto, prince of Venice and heir to the defunct Italian crown and his eldest daughter, the Princess Victoria. And, in the images published on Instagram by Emanuele Filiberto from other participants in the function, we also see Princess Maria Pia, 88, older sister of Prince Vittorio Emanuele.

The investiture

Vittoria’s presence at the abbey had a high symbolic value. While Maria Pia was excluded from the line of succession as a woman, Vittoria will go down in history as the first princess of the House of Savoy to lead the dynasty. So she, on the other hand, wanted her grandfather, Prince Vittorio Emanuele, who abolished the Salic law at the beginning of 2020, shortly after his granddaughter’s sixteenth birthday.

«It was the best gift he could have given me», Vittoria di Savoia declared to the New York Times two years ago. “Italy is not a very progressive country, but they will learn,” she replied when asked if she thought Italians were ready to have a queen.

Who is Victoria

Born in Geneva in 2003, Vittoria Cristina Adelaide Chiara Maria is the eldest of the two daughters that the Prince of Venice, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, had from his wife, the French actress Clotilde Courau. She spends her life in Paris and for the moment she is dedicated to the world of fashion, and that of social media (she is an influencer to all intents and purposes) working as a model for various brands, although in recent months she has begun to represent the family at some events.

A few weeks ago he attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI in the Vatican on behalf of the Savoys, where he met Sofia of Greece and the king and queen of Belgium. She is now the first woman in a thousand years to be invested with the authority to lead the royal family.