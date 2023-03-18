Home World An international arrest warrant has been issued against Putin by the Hague Court
World

An international arrest warrant has been issued against Putin by the Hague Court

by admin
An international arrest warrant has been issued against Putin by the Hague Court

by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The International Criminal Court has issued an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is accused of “war crime” of “illegal deportation” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. For the same crime,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “An international arrest warrant issued against Putin by the Court of The Hague appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Russia sanctions Sassoli, Commissioner Jourova and 6 other EU leaders. The reply: they will not shut us up

You may also like

Low blood pressure, symptoms and treatment of hypotension...

Dara Ladybug’s new apartment | Fun

Bomb alarm on an airplane landed in Palermo,...

Veselin Vuković was attacked by his son |...

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant...

“Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news”

WEC 1000 Miglia Sebring: Ferrari accident, the 488...

Daily horoscope for March 18, 2023 | Magazine...

Usa, Wyoming is the first state to ban...

Tennis, Berrettini-Vukic 7-5 7-6 in Phoenix

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy