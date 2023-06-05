An investigation by the independent media Proekt tries to shed light on Putin’s heritage: hidden by ghost companies and fictitious marriages

MOSCOW – Around the presidential residence of Novo Ogaryovo, which less than a week ago was the target of a massive drone attack, there is a real “village of the Tsar”, like the one that once housed the imperial court at the gates of San Petersburg. Analyzing the private correspondence of the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, Kirill Shamalovthe journalists of the independent media Proekt, have shed light on a complex pattern of change of hands and fictitious marriages which over the years seems to have allowed the president’s family to consolidate a small patrimonial empire west of the capital.