An investigation has been launched against the mother of the killer boy from the Vladislav Ribnikar school | Info

The first elementary public prosecutor’s office in Belgrade launched an investigation against the mother of a boy (13) who is suspected of murdering ten people at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school.

The first basic public prosecutor’s office in Belgrade ex officio formed a case in connection with the event in Elementary School “Vladimir Ribnikar” on May 3, 2023. year, when a boy (13) took the lives of nine people and wounded four others, one of whom died, and in order to determine whether the actions of MK – the mother of the minor boy’s killer, contain the elements of a criminal offense – neglect and abuse of a minor. The Prosecutor’s Office sent a request to the Police Department for the city of Belgrade to collect the necessary information, which ordered that the suspect MK be heard, that an interview be conducted with the pedagogue and psychologist employed at the Elementary School “Vladimir Ribnikar”, as well as that all other measures and actions necessary for the complete determination of the factual situation.

Also, the City Center for Social Work was ordered to perform a diagnostic assessment of the functioning of the killer boy’s family and to submit a report to the prosecution, as well as to determine whether the said family was previously in the records of that body. After the reports of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade and the City Center for Social Work are submitted to the prosecution, the public will be informed without delay about the further course of the proceedings and the decisions made.

