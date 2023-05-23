An investigation has been launched against the shooting range where the boy from Vračar trained Info

The prosecution is investigating the responsibility of the shooting range where a father (48) and his 13-year-old son from “Ribnikar” practiced shooting.

Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade is also investigating the responsibility of the shooting range where a father (48) and his 13-year-old son practiced shooting on May 3 at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” took the life of a security guard and eight students, and wounded a school teacher and six students, one of whom has since died.

The prosecution confirmed to “Blic” that VJT is in Belgrade formed a special case in order to determine all the circumstances related to the work and actions of the “Partizan” Shooting Club and ordered the police to collect the necessary information. It is determined whether they are to anyone the conditions of using the services of this shooting club, whether access to minors and children is allowed or prohibited, etc.. It was also requested to determine whether the father is one of the users of the Shooting Club “Partizan”, whether they are he and his son trained in the handling of firearms, whether the father brought his own firearms for shooting and which, as well as whether his son also used these weapons in the shooting range.

It is necessary to determine how many times the father and his son have been used the services of the shooting range, whether the mentioned boy came alone or accompanied by his parentswhether they were engaged in shooting sports, and whether they had an obligation submission of a medical certificate for the use of shooting range services recreationally or in the form of sport.

Also, it is necessary to determine whether the Shooting Club “Partizan” is part of the Shooting Association of Serbia and if it is, then that the representative of the Association declares all the circumstances known to him in connection with the work of this shooting club as well as the work of shooting clubs on the territory of the Republic of Serbia.

The Association should also declare whether it has acts that determine the clubs and members of the Association special obligations and restrictions in their actions within the framework of work and provision of services. It was requested, among other things, to determine the type, brand, model, caliber and serial number of the firearm for which the father was given approval by the competent authority, for which established justified reason from Article 11 paragraph 1 point 8 of the Law on Weapons and Ammunition he was given approval.

It is also checked which health institution it is issued the father a certificate of medical fitness to acquire and possess weapons, whether there is an obligation to renew that approval, as well as how the competent authority assessed the fulfillment of all the conditions stipulated by the Law on Arms and Ammunition when it issued approval for the acquisition and possession of firearms. The High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade is already conducting an investigation against the father.

