At least 51 soldiers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso: the attack took place on Friday but the news was released only on Monday. The attack took place near the province of Oudalan, on the border with Mali, and according to the country’s authorities was carried out by an Islamic terrorist group. Burkina Faso’s military said it responded with an aerial counteroffensive in which it killed 160 suspected terrorists, who were aboard cars and motorcycles as they tried to flee to Mali. The north of Burkina Faso has long been an area where Islamic terrorism has been very active: in recent years it has caused the death of thousands of civilians and forced about two million people (out of 22 million inhabitants) to abandon their homes.

