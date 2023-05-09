An Israeli attack on Gaza killed 12 Palestinians

In the night between Monday and Tuesday there was a vast Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, in which 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 20 were injured: among the dead are three important leaders of Islamic Jihad, a military and political group which operates mainly in the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by some Western countries, including the United States. The Gaza Strip is that territory on the border between Israel and Egypt which has been controlled since 2007 by the radical group Hamas.

The Israeli army said ten places were hit in the attack, carried out with fighter planes and helicopters, including homes of the group’s leaders and military facilities where the army suspected of secretly building weapons.

The Islamic Jihad leaders killed are part of the al Quds brigade, the armed wing of the group: they are Khalil Bahitini (commander of the brigade in the city of Gaza and in the north of the Gaza Strip), Tareq Ezzaldin (among the commanders of operations in the West Bank, the strip of territory that Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own), and Jihad Ghannam (commander of the brigade in the southern Gaza Strip). According to the Israeli military, Bahitini was allegedly one of the group’s top leaders, and was primarily responsible for the rocket attacks on Israel last month.

BREAKING: We just targeted Khalil Bahitini, the senior operational officer of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. He was an imminent threat to the security of Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/yTG1cvlUtK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 9, 2023

Islamic Jihad commented on the attack by saying that in addition to the three commanders of the group, their wives and some of their children were also killed, and that “all possible answers to the crimes of the occupation are on the table”. In view of a possible retaliatory attack by Islamic Jihad, the Israeli authorities have issued a state of alert for the inhabitants of the south of the country, the underground anti-missile shelters have been opened and all schools have been closed.

