An Italian tourist died in an attack in Tel Aviv

An Italian tourist died in an attack in Tel Aviv

On Friday evening in Tel Aviv, Israel, a car ran over several people on the seafront: one man died and five other people were injured. The driver of the car, who had a gun and also fired a few shots, was later killed by police. According to Israeli press reports, and later confirmed by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the victim is a 36-year-old Italian tourist and his name is Alessandro Parini. A second Italian tourist, Roberto Niccolai, is among the injured.

From the first moments it appeared clear that it was an attack, due to the dynamics of the car race and the shots that were heard by some witnesses. Israeli newspapers, bro which Times of Israelthey immediately reported that the victim was an Italian tourist, the information after the checks was confirmed by the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani with a tweet. Alessandro Parini lived in Rome, was a lawyer and was in Tel Aviv on vacation. The other wounded are also tourists, one Italian and three British nationals. The bomber would be an Israeli Arab from the city of Kafr Qasem, near the border with the West Bank, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

The waterfront attack at Charles Clore Park follows another armed attack in the West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Hamra, in which two young sisters (ages 21 and 16) were killed and their mother injured. The attack had been attributed by the authorities to a Palestinian bomber.

On Thursday evening instead about thirty rockets they had been launched to Israel from Lebanon, a country that Israel has invaded several times, most recently in 2006, and with which relations remain very tense. The Israeli military described the attack as the heaviest bombing since 2006 made from Lebanese territory. Israel responded to the attack on Friday morning with three bombing raids in Lebanon. The Israeli army has announced that it has hit three bases of Hamas, the radical Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip, believed to be responsible for Thursday night’s attack.

After the news of the Tel Aviv attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the mobilization of all the reservists of the so-called Border Police, in a decision that highlights the fears of further possible episodes of violence.

