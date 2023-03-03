Due to a doctor’s error, a patient was left without a genital organ in Italy.

A clumsy doctor mistakenly amputated a patient’s penis after a misdiagnosis. A urologist, 30, had his penis amputated after mistakenly assuming he had a tumor in Arezzo, Italy. The surgeon is accused of inflicting serious injuries on the unnamed patient, who is believed to be in his late sixties.

After going to the doctor regarding problems with his genital organ, the man reportedly underwent tests and was examined by a urologist. He was then informed that he had a tumor and a month later he went under the knife at the San Donato Hospital on November 13, 2018. Although the amputation procedure went smoothly, it soon became clear that the traumatic operation was completely unnecessary.

According to Koriere Arezo, the doctor failed to perform a biopsy on the alleged tumor – because it was not actually there. Reports suggest that the man was instead suffering from the sexually transmitted infection syphilis. He is now seeking compensation from the urologist for misdiagnosis. The subject hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Arec. The patient complained that he had problems with urination and that he could no longer have sexual intercourse.

