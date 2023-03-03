Home World An Italian’s penis was cut off due to a wrong diagnosis | Info
World

An Italian’s penis was cut off due to a wrong diagnosis | Info

by admin
An Italian’s penis was cut off due to a wrong diagnosis | Info

Due to a doctor’s error, a patient was left without a genital organ in Italy.

Source: Google

A clumsy doctor mistakenly amputated a patient’s penis after a misdiagnosis. A urologist, 30, had his penis amputated after mistakenly assuming he had a tumor in Arezzo, Italy. The surgeon is accused of inflicting serious injuries on the unnamed patient, who is believed to be in his late sixties.

After going to the doctor regarding problems with his genital organ, the man reportedly underwent tests and was examined by a urologist. He was then informed that he had a tumor and a month later he went under the knife at the San Donato Hospital on November 13, 2018. Although the amputation procedure went smoothly, it soon became clear that the traumatic operation was completely unnecessary.

According to Koriere Arezo, the doctor failed to perform a biopsy on the alleged tumor – because it was not actually there. Reports suggest that the man was instead suffering from the sexually transmitted infection syphilis. He is now seeking compensation from the urologist for misdiagnosis. The subject hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Arec. The patient complained that he had problems with urination and that he could no longer have sexual intercourse.

(WORLD)

See also  Brexit and super-Imu push Italians to sell houses in London

You may also like

Jewish calls for divestment from Israel are heralded...

“Head to the present, look to the future”...

Brawl in a high school in California, student...

Udinese Market – Deulo officially on stand-by? Well,...

A serious fire broke out in a 42-story...

French Economy Minister Le Maire: “Our alliance is...

nemanja nedović after red star’s defeat against bayern...

Blitz by Russian ultranationalists in a village in...

Mattarella’s homage to the victims of the shipwreck,...

The phone booths that TIM doesn’t like

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy