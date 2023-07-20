Home » An oil spill pollutes the waters of a protected area in Ecuador – Corriere TV
World

An oil spill pollutes the waters of a protected area in Ecuador – Corriere TV

by admin
An oil spill pollutes the waters of a protected area in Ecuador – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – A large amount of oil has washed up on a beach in a coastal location in northern Ecuador: The crude leaked after a breakdown at an export terminal, the country’s state-owned oil company confirmed. About three kilometers of popular Las Palmas beach in Esmeraldas remain closed to visitors as efforts are made to stem the damage. Images released by the Ecuadorian Air Force show oil spills on the beach and coastal waters. The Petroecuador company confirmed that the leak occurred from an export terminal in the port of Balao, located 1.5 kilometers from the beach. (Ap/LaPresse)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 2:07 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Iran: for Ayatollah Khamenei, the hand of the US and Israel is behind the protests

You may also like

Antony Blinken to Visit Tonga, New Zealand, and...

Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister...

India has halted most of its rice exports

Stojan Vranješ returned to Borac | Sport

Wall Street Journal: “Beijing-Linked Hackers Gained Access to...

Aljaž Struna is officially a new Triestina player

«Saturday I will be in Bologna. Then I’m...

Controversial British Law Denies Asylum to Illegal Migrants,...

Udinese News – Thauvin speaks: “I feel good,...

A story trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy