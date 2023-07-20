An oil spill pollutes the waters of a protected area in Ecuador – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – A large amount of oil has washed up on a beach in a coastal location in northern Ecuador: The crude leaked after a breakdown at an export terminal, the country’s state-owned oil company confirmed. About three kilometers of popular Las Palmas beach in Esmeraldas remain closed to visitors as efforts are made to stem the damage. Images released by the Ecuadorian Air Force show oil spills on the beach and coastal waters. The Petroecuador company confirmed that the leak occurred from an export terminal in the port of Balao, located 1.5 kilometers from the beach. (Ap/LaPresse)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 2:07 PM

