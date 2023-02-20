With the articles 1 and 3 of the decree-law of 21 September 2021, n. 127 (containing urgent measures to ensure the safe performance of public and private work through the extension of the application scope of the COVID-19 green certification and the strengthening of the screening system), the Government has introduced, for both public and individuals, the obligation to possess – and to exhibit upon request – the COVID-19 green certificate (so-called Green pass) for access to their respective workplaces.

The measure has limited effectiveness over time (from 15 October 2021 until the end of the state of emergency, set for 31 December 2021), and its non-compliance by the worker, “in order to protect health and safety of workers in the workplace”, is equated to unjustified absence “until the presentation of the aforementioned certification and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2021, the deadline for cessation of the state of emergency, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to maintain the employment relationship Work. For the days of unjustified absence referred to in the first sentence, no remuneration or other payment or emolument, however denominated, is due” (articles 1, paragraph 6 and 3, paragraph 6).

At the same time, the decree-law in question provides for the obligation for pharmacies and private health facilities, duly authorized, to administer rapid antigen tests for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at a controlled price, i.e. free of charge (that isat the expense of the State) for those subjects who cannot receive or complete the anti-Covid vaccination.

Without delving into the more technical aspects of this discipline – especially those relating to the exact object and limits of the non-secondary task of specifying and homogenizing the methods of application of these measures, entrusted to the Prime Minister through the dPCM (adopted for this purpose last 12 October 2021) -, an indicative element of the whole story that deserves to be highlighted here as a premise is represented by theiter conversion of the decree-law in question: the latter started in the Senate (AS n. 2394), which approved the conversion bill with minimal changes on 10 November 2021; on it the Government has raised the question of trust, agreed with numbers that reflect a broad convergence of the political forces present in Parliament. Just ten days after the expiry of the sixty-day term for the conversion established by art. 77 of the Constitution, the examination of the bill has therefore begun in the Chamber of Deputies (AC 3363), which – probably – will limit itself to “ratifying” what was decided in Palazzo Madama.

As is known, since the entry into force of the obligation to possess the green pass in the workplace, there were many marches and street protests against this measure, especially in Rome, Milan and Trieste. Intercepting the exact terms of this dispute – variously intertwined with the distinct one against the anti-Covid vaccination campaign – is not easy; in the “swarm” that has formed around this controversy one can, however, find the recurring attempt to place the obligation of green certification and the right to work in antithesis; in summary, and in continuity with the controversies that arose at the time around Decree Law no. 105/2021today it is argued that the first would constitute an instrument of discrimination among workers, since it would force those who have chosen not to be vaccinated to bear the costs of the antigenic swab (the only alternative to obtain the green certificate) or, in the hypothesis in which wants to give up the “card to work”, not to show up at the workplace, thus losing the related salary.

The Constitution, it goes without sayingdid not take long to become one of the vague anchors of this discourse: his reference, moreover, served to cloak a protest in nobility which, in its most genuine and shrewd expressions, appears anything but harmless, especially with reference to some of the main constitutional coordinates of our system.

First of all that undeniable duty of social solidarity to which we should all consider ourselves restricted, as a “community of destiny”especially in a context of crisis or emergency, such as the current one.

Viewed in the light of this constitutional duty, in fact, any attempt to configure the Green pass as an instrument of discrimination between workers and compression of the right to work loses consistency, since it is precisely the latter the good of life that was intended to be protected with this measure, intervening on those minimum conditions that make it possible, such as precisely “the health and safety of workers in the workplace” (articles 1 and 3, cited Legislative Decree). The obligation to Green pass in the workplace it therefore takes on the appearance of a tool aimed at, not at to exclude that part of the workers who refuse the vaccine, as far as to include (and guarantee) in the workplace those categories of workers most threatened by the contagion and therefore more fragile.

From another point of view, even the argument of the discriminatory nature of this measure is without merit, if it is measured on the other major axis of our constitutional system, namely the principle of equality. The introduction of the obligation of green pass in the workplace represents, in fact, the plain application of this principle, to the extent that it was intended to regulate two incomparable factual situations differently: on the one hand, those who have put themselves in a position not to cause risks to the health of others (opting between the vaccine or the swab) and, on the other hand, those who have rejected this choice, with everything that can derive from it in terms of health protection understood, precisely, as a “fundamental right of the individual and the interest of the community ” (art. 32, Constitution). It goes without saying that only the first conduct – also due to the solidarity approach that inspires it – is the one worthy of protection by the legal system, since it helps to remove (or reduce) a social obstacle (contagion) which, ” effectively limiting the freedom and equality of citizens”, prevents the same participation (of a part) of the workers in the economic organization of the country (art. 3, Constitution).

Finally, also with reference to the canon of proportionality – as a corollary of art. 3 of the Constitution – the measure is not as burdensome and unfair as feared by some. In this regard, it is the ‘time factor’ that plays a key role: the prediction of a limited effectiveness over time of the obligation in question, anchored to the state of emergency, constitutes an important index of its intrinsic reasonableness and excludes at root the ‘ tyranny of a constitutional value (health) to the detriment of others. And the other, connected argument, according to which the State has surreptitiously introduced a vaccination obligation as a “price” to be able to work, is without merit: not only is there an alternative to the vaccine (antigenic swabs), but the cost ‘calmierato’ of the latter is not comparable to the very high health costs (both in economic terms and in terms of human lives) that the refusal to obtain the green certificate is able to determine.

If therefore, even in a summary examination, the DL n. 127/2021 does not present particular frictions with those principles of the republican Constitution that they are from the opposite side invoked precisely by the protesters of the green passthe suspicion is that behind this protest there are many other inspirations and other risks.

Even in the contingency of the individual, confused utterances of the protest movement, the impression is that through them are conveyed, with sinister constancy, some of the ‘mantras’ that Umberto Eco, in one of his farsighted essays, had cataloged as typical of a ‘ eternal and recurring fascism, albeit “in civilian clothes”. In particular, in those protests it is possible to find some of them quite clearly: the cult of action for actionil suspicion of culture and scienceThe appeals to the frustrated middle classesthe conspiracy obsessionthat qualitative populism TV or Internet, according to which “the “people” is conceived as a quality, a monolithic entity that expresses the “common will” […] and where the emotional response of a select group of citizens can be portrayed and accepted as the “voice of the people.””».

Far too many clues to think of a simple coincidence, and this should first of all make the institutions and the main political forces reflect that this measure has largely shared in the parliamentary halls. On the contrary, it is sad to note how the latter have carefully avoided clearing the field of the misunderstandings generated by the narrative carried forward by the ‘No green pass’ movement; an operation of this kind presented (and presents), in fact, considerable uncertainties in terms of consensus, so that the political debate dragged on ‘surrounding’ aspects, such as the modalities and limits of the demonstrations in the square.

It goes without saying that this ‘flight from the merits of the issues’ has not only weakened the constitutional reasons in favor of the green pass (and, in perspective, of the entire vaccination campaign), but ended up indirectly legitimizing attitudes and conducts that openly deny that silent but immanent link in the Constitution, between freedom and responsibility, i.e. the only adequate approach to the epochal challenge before which the pandemic has put us.