The Armed Forces of Taiwan they shot down an “unidentified civilian” drone after warning shots failed to drive the aircraft away. This was announced by the Kinmen Islands Command, quoted by the Taiwan Central News Agency, explaining that the shooting down of the drone, which was in the airspace above the territory of Shiyu, took place around 12.30 today, 6.30 in Italy. It is the first shooting down of a drone by the Taiwanese Armed Forces, which in recent days had reported the presence of drones from the Chinese in the airspace above isole Kinmenin the Taiwan Strait, just a few kilometers off the coast of the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian.

The incident could further fuel tension with China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan. The Taipei Defense Ministry, the note continues, “will continue to monitor carefully to maintain security”.