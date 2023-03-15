Ana Bekuta announced that her mother Milica passed away 40 days ago.

Source: ATA Images

She announced on her Instagram that she her mother Milica passed away 40 days ago to whom she was very attached. In her long post, she wrote a series of emotional words with which she said goodbye to her parent, and she did not hide her sadness and pain. Ana’s fans, as well as her colleagues, left numerous supportive comments.

“It’s been 40 days since my good mother Milica went to the Kingdom of Heaven, and I stopped being someone’s child forever. When a mother dies, the whole world dies, the last worry about why you’re late on the road and every silent suspicion that something is wrong because it seemed to her that your voice on the phone was different. With every mother dies one art of cooking, one way of setting the table, one history, one family and one way of loving and one universal and yet unique care for a child who has long been someone’s mother. Rest in the eternity of your love, my dear mother,” wrote Bekuta on Instagram.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!