Ana Ćurčić about Moka Slavnić | Fun

Ana Ćurčić expressed her opinion about her former father-in-law, the legendary basketball player Zoran Moka Slavnić.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/Ras Television/screenshot

Ana Ćurčić finished the sixth season of Zadruga as the runner-up, and she did not hide her disappointment about her placement, i.e. the lost victory.

Since she left the reality show and returned to reality, Ana has been collecting impressions and dealing with what was written and talked about during her stay at the estate in Šimanovci. On several occasions, she commented on everything she learned, and now she touched on her former father-in-law, former basketball player Zoran Moka Slavnić.

Ana doesn’t have a good opinion of Moka, so she didn’t spare him in this advertisement either:

“I’m just ready to talk about Moka. I have so much on my phone, but I’ll talk about that soon. He’s a top athlete, but I’m going to talk about Moka Slavnić privately. If I saw him, I wouldn’t even spit on him, he didn’t deserve it. sued for many things. I have arguments. Slavica’s betrayal hit me, it killed me. I have been with Zvezdan for 13 years, I had one lunch and three drinks with Moka. He never came to our place for lunch, we did not hang out as a family. He is no father, no grandfather. He is an ego maniac, he played reality shows, he told such lies, he buried the child even more. He did such monstrous things. He did not take care of the child, at the age of 14 he let him out on the street, it hurts ear for a granddaughter, but he is such a good man that he is going to adopt Angela. Who is crazy here?” Ana began.

“Of course he should withdraw from social networks, that is the most important thing to him. I will tell you who Moka Slavnić is, what he does, what kind of messages and pictures he sends. He sends all kinds of pictures, he likes to… The man is a sexual maniac, he is only interested in women, a woman’s underwear. When someone calls him nice, he sees something there. A man has the opinion that he is omnipotent, because he is Moka Slavnić. He and his son have similar characteristics,” Ćurčićeva said about her former father-in-law.

See Ana in the Cooperative:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!