Home World Ana Ćurčić breaks down the Cooperative | Fun
World

Ana Ćurčić breaks down the Cooperative | Fun

by admin
Ana Ćurčić breaks down the Cooperative | Fun

Ana Ćurčić first broke and threw things in the bedroom, and then ran into the living room

Source: Cooperative official

Ana Ćurčić experienced a nervous breakdown after numerous insults and accusations that she was a prankster. Ana first started crying in the bedroom, and then started tossing and turning around.

The Zadugars ran to her bed and tried to calm her down, but Ana started swearing at everyone around her, and then ran into the living room. “He destroyed everything I have, he destroyed my life. I’m fooling myself, I have nothing,” Ana screamed.

“I fuck you all, I’m a fool,” shouted Ana, and then she went to the living room, broke the bowl that was standing on the counter and started yelling at Zvezdan. “You’re to blame for this, motherfucker.”

See:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  The three major European stock indexes were mixed on the 28th – yqqlm

You may also like

obradović argued with player | Sports

Calculations Partizan in Top 8 possible rivals |...

recognized role of manager 23 years after the...

Elly Schlein, members of the secretariat of the...

Stefan Djokovic supports Partizan Novak watched the match...

Terrorist attack in Israel | Info

West Bank, two Israelis killed in an attack

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 08 April...

Fifteen EU countries against the Hungarian anti-Lgbtiq+ law....

In the files stolen from the US evidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy