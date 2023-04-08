Ana Ćurčić first broke and threw things in the bedroom, and then ran into the living room

Source: Cooperative official

Ana Ćurčić experienced a nervous breakdown after numerous insults and accusations that she was a prankster. Ana first started crying in the bedroom, and then started tossing and turning around.

The Zadugars ran to her bed and tried to calm her down, but Ana started swearing at everyone around her, and then ran into the living room. “He destroyed everything I have, he destroyed my life. I’m fooling myself, I have nothing,” Ana screamed.

“I fuck you all, I’m a fool,” shouted Ana, and then she went to the living room, broke the bowl that was standing on the counter and started yelling at Zvezdan. “You’re to blame for this, motherfucker.”

See:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!