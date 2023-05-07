Ana Ćurčić found out that Milena Kačavenda is getting married Entertainment

On St. George’s Day, Ana Ćurčić received a card from her mother, which also said what she did not expect to hear, as shown by her reaction.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Mother Ana Ćurčić she told her daughter that everyone is with her and that she has reason to be happy, as well as that everyone is waiting for her at home and that she has nothing to worry about. In addition, she also informed her about a nice event, and it concerns her Milena Kačavenda’s godmother.

“Dear Anči, happy glory to us. Hang in there and be brave, as you have always been, throughout your life. Go ahead and don’t let anything hold you back. We are waiting for you and can’t wait to see you. We love you and finally relax. P.S Your mother will celebrate your new birthday, your mother loves you. By the way, Milena is getting married today“, read the congratulatory message, and Ana was very pleased and surprised by the latter.

“Milena is marrying me?! Is this possible?“, she asked herself, then started applauding and explained: “That’s my best friend”.

