Ana Ćurčić decided that she no longer wanted to be silent and revealed numerous details from her relationship with Zvezdan Slavnić, which left many speechless.

Participant of Zadruga and former non-vegan wife of Zvezdan Slavnić, Ana Ćurčić, who cheated on her in front of the cameras with Anđela Ćurčić, who was 22 years younger, could not hold back the flow of the show and left everyone speechless when she cried and screamed at Slavnić. She then told how he abused, beat and harassed her, and Zvezdan just remained silent and announced a lawsuit.

Ćurčić then complained to the co-workers that she was afraid to sleep alone, because she did not know what Zvezdan’s reaction might be now, and in the conversation with Zorica Marković, she presented new details of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Slavnić. She also mentioned his gambling debts, which her ex-boyfriend Aca Bulić talked about earlier.

“Only as long as he had money, I had love… Slavka and I agreed to put the apartment on a guarantee, so that he (Zvezdan) could not sell it. He insisted that it be sold, in order to buy two smaller ones. Since he spent money on me, I had a debt of 12,000 euros. The mortgage itself delayed the sale of the apartment. We admitted to him that the apartment was under foreclosure, in order to repay the debt, and he was only thinking about how much money he would have. We sold the apartment, but he was hurt by that figure of 12,000, and that was his excuse to start gambling.” said Ana and added:

“I went with him when he gambled, just so he wouldn’t spend everything. With him it was always: ‘Just one more hand’. He didn’t admit that he was a gambler. When he lost everything, then I was a problem for him. He knew how to insult me: ‘You scoundrel, baksuze’.He lost the whole apartment at the stake. He blames me for being the culprit because he lost his apartment, because I was with him that evening. Then he moved in with me. This is where all hell broke loose. He got a job, he brought money with which he could buy an apartment, and he gambled it away. I sold things to survive. I had the most abuse in that house. In one day, all the furniture fell to pieces,” said Ana, and Zorica wondered why.

“Because of the money. When I wanted to leave him, he demanded that I pay him 12,000 euros, so he charged me interest. My mother wanted to manage, just to leave me alone. When he heard that, he raised the figure to 100,000, just so I wouldn’t go. What a manipulator he is. After that there was a lull, I felt like I was in a cage. I had to balance between the children and him. It happened that he didn’t ask my son if he was hungry all day. If I tell you that every Christmas tree was torn down, then you understand what I am talking about. I didn’t want to admit to my mother that she was physically abusing me. I was all blue on my legs. When I got to the couple, he stole the money,” said Ana, and the singer was interested in how long it all took.

“Four years. I had barely a year of nice conversations with him. He was gambling in front of the road, before he was arrested, I wanted to cut him off. He told my mom that if I left him, there would be bloodshed.” said Ana, and Zorica said: “Please, let’s continue tomorrow. I can’t listen to this”.

“When he ended up in prison, I brought his mother to me, I took care of her. When I wasn’t around, Zvezdan’s ex-wife helped. That’s a special story,” said Ana, who then spoke about the mysterious woman from Switzerland who mentioned several times.

“The money was sent by his lover, who worked in a betting shop near my building. There is also another one from Switzerland, who is his saving grace when he sees through everything. I found out that he wanted to take my last name, just so he could start a fire there. He said to my friend: ‘Ana knows everything!’ That woman sent him money, with whom he got along well. I broke in then to hide the phone. He was in the betting shop all day. On one occasion, I called him and came in front of the betting shop, understood what it was about. After that, I found out how many of those who paid for his devices he fucked, and he beat me to death because of that knowledge“said Ana.

“Did Moka know all that?” Zorica asked, and Ana answered – “Moka knew that he was beating me, which is why he got so angry. I’m not interested in that, because my mother’s tears only hurt me”.



