Ana Ćurčić reported Zvezdan Slavnić | Entertainment

Ana Ćurčić claims that she reported Zvezdan Slavnić for violence and that her fight is yet to come, as well as that from now on she will communicate only through a lawyer.

In addition to Dara Bubamara, who showed off her new line and lost ten kilograms in the show, the second-placed participant of Zadruga 6, Ana Ćurčić, also appeared in the “Amidži Show” show, who revealed some new details and plans after the reality show. Zvezdan Slavnić and she will, as she announced, soon to be found in court and this is the only way they communicateafter everything that happened with the fraud.

Ana points out that Aca Bulić is her biggest supporter and she is grateful to God for having him as a friend, and he brought her to tonight’s show. She also mentioned the godmother Milena Kačavenda, with whom it is written these days that they are no longer on good terms.

“As for Milena, she fought in her own way. In my opinion, she crossed the line, but that’s her way. Of course we won’t fight, I don’t know who can expect that,” said Ana, and revealed what the meeting with the children was like. “You saw the meeting with my son, it was really, really nice with my daughter. I was afraid of everything, we are here together. They didn’t blame me for anything, we are one. We took it all very hard, we’re all recovering,” admitted Ana, who now feels better, and she also announced what she was planning for her ex-husband Zvezdan Slavnić, who cheated on her with Anđela Đuričić, 22 years her junior, and with whom she ended every story.



“My mother told me to show and prove my truth. I have freedom of speech. I hired lawyers, I don’t want to do anything without them. That is my primary goal, to focus on that. I will talk about it publicly, I have nothing to do to hide. I will contact Zvezdan only through the court and competent authorities. Lawsuits are being prepared for everything that I haven’t had the courage to do in years. My fight is yet to come, justice is slow, but attainable. It was not difficult for me to report him to the competent authorities, I did it with pleasure and with a full heart. The celebrants’ favorite thing is that I didn’t win the reality show. I wish Angel and him all the best, as far as possible from me and my family,” she told Blic.

In “Amidža Show”, she stated that she was a victim of violence by Zvezdan Slavnić.

“I entered to show my truth, but Slavnić did everything, as always, to manipulate my story and turn everything in his favor. I would like to say publicly now that I am a victim of Zvezdan Slavnić’s violence and I will deal with it in detail soon. I have hired lawyers and I will do everything to prove my truth. I listened to what his father and the others said, but the only truth is that I was the victim. All in due time, I will deal with it and let you know about everything. I want to seriously dedicate myself to the fight against violence against womenĆurčić said in the show.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and Safe House) are: 0900-011-011free call, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 011/2769-466on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 062/304-560from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, by free call.

