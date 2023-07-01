Ana Ćurčić sued Ivan Marinković | Fun

Ana Ćurčić and Ivan Marinković came into conflict in Zadruza as well, and that continued even after the reality show, so there was chaos in the show where they were guests together.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Marinković and Ćurčićeva clashed even while they were in the reality show, and this continued behind the cameras, which is why Ana decided to sue him. After the show and the live argument, Ivan continued to insult him via social networks, so Ana is seeking justice in court.

“That’s right, we are collecting all the documentation and evidence and the lawyer will pass it on to the competent authorities. He said all kinds of things, then he continued to post all kinds of things on the Instagram social network. I immediately contacted the lawyer after that and we are preparing everything, and there is also a recording“, confirmed Ana.

Ana Ćurčić and Ivan Marinković conflict Source: YouTube/pink.rs

The show was also Zorica Markovićwho also reported Marinković to the police because of insults and threats that evening, and security also responded during the guest appearance.

“Zorica is afraid for her safety and the safety of her children, her sons, because Ivan publicly threatened everyone in the worst possible way. Zorica is afraid that he or one of his ‘fans and subjects’, who have been following him for years through various reality shows, would could harm her and her children. Zorica asked for a restraining order, which proves how seriously she took everything Marinković said. Also, he has an injury on his hand from that night, when they had a fight in the studio,” said a source close to the singer.



Source: Courier

(WORLD/Telegraf.rs)

