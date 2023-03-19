Milena Kačavenda told everything about Ana Ćurčić’s relationship with her ex-husband, and answered Zvezdan’s accusations that she cheated on all the guys with him.

After another clinch between the former partners, Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić, her godmother and long-time friend to whom she often addresses from Zadruga spoke up. Milena Kačavendaand revealed whether Slavnić was lying about everything he said last night about Ana – that she cheated on her ex-husband with him, that she also cheated on Aca Bulic and much more.

Milena Kačavenda, who regularly advertises to defend herself Ana Ćurčićand allegedly signed the contract to join the Cooperative, she first commented on Zvezdan’s claims about Aca Bulic, Ana’s first boyfriend and great love, who is also a big supporter of her now and in life.

“How could I not. I’m looking for expletives, but I can’t find them. He is a manipulative liar, maybe the worst I have ever seen in my life. Now I would ask him his famous question – what have you been doing with her for so many years when she is a psychiatric case, a pill addict, a gambler? Until now, he asked, and now I would ask – what have you been doing with that woman for so many years? He lies and does not think of God. Even Ana forgets, and I know very well.Ana was with Aca 30 years ago, and with Zvezdan for the last 15. If it were the other way around, it would be okay if Zvezdana cheated with Aca, so let’s say it’s possible, but Acu with Zvezdana, that story is crazy and insane. It is crazy and out of mind. They were young and the idea was that when they had a child they would get married, because she was then in her nineteen years, but I guess because of the madness she is swimming in at the moment, she didn’t even realize that it was 30 years ago . Zvezdan was not even on the map then“, explained Milena, and also commented on Zvezdan’s statement that Ana cheated on her husband with him for the last year of their marriage.

Source: Instagram/milenaacademy

“That’s a notorious lie, because I was very intensively a part of her life during that period. I’m a witness and another friend of all that, that’s a notorious lie. Ana was such a lady that she sat down with her husband and told him honestly what was happening, because she had seen Zvezdan on a couple of occasions, but it was over coffee. He bumped into her from all sides, because they knew each other from before, to that extent she became intrigued and started to fall in love. I am sorry that her ex-husband does not want to advertise publicly. Today he is married, he has a small child and these are the reasons, and at the same time he takes care of their two children. He is very exclusive that he does not want to go to the media, but I believe that when she comes out, he will appear in the media with her and deny it all, because he is a great guy. He and Ana still have a phenomenal relationship to this day, while Ana came to her husband and said: ‘I’ve fallen in love, I want to leave you’. After all that, Ana moved out of the apartment, and the children stayed with Saleta, she didn’t ask for anything, and later she and Sale solved everything on the fly as people. He is a wonderful ex-husband that every woman would want, especially since Ana told him to his face that she fell in love, even with whom, which we don’t often see today. She sat down and was a lady, all of us close people know that very well.“



Ana’s godmother, Milena, revealed how Ana’s children, daughter and son, endure all that they see and what is in the media.

“Ana’s children bear this terribly, they are at my house every other day whether for lunch, coffee or with my children. They take it very hard, but now they’ve gotten used to it, because I deal with it a lot, dad is there for everything they need, but I’m female and the closest to them. Somehow they get used to it. I explain to them that it was Ana’s choice and that this must pass and that, if this is the price of leaving him for centuries and centuries, they should adapt and accept it. They are essentially fine, they don’t follow reality shows, but on the other hand, it is difficult for them to watch and hear from friends, other children and close people. It is not easy for them to hear that it is falling apart, but they are really brave“, says Milena.

Given that Zvezdan asked Anna to talk on Sunday after a fierce argument, threats and insults, Milena expressed her expectations for that famous conversation.

“From that conversation, I expect nothing to come of that business. Unfortunately, Ana is still in the vortex of manipulation and I know what fear she has of him. She tries to put him down and calm him down, she can hardly stand the statements he makes, she is worried about the children and the family. She wants to calm this down, because he hit her where it hurts the most, which is family. Ana is very attached to her children, mother and sister who are not in the media, and I am in contact with them every day. I believe that she is doing this in order to stop him and so that those closest to her would not listen to it. There’s nothing wrong with the agreement, I expect that he’ll stick around like he did before, if she says things that don’t suit him, and silence suits him“, believes Ana Ćurčić’s godmother.



Zvezdan and Ana are arguing Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

