The former partner of Ana Ćurčić should soon join the current reality show participants of Zadruga.

The most current reality trio Anđela Đuričić, Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić never cease to surprise the domestic public with their behavior in the Cooperative, and the last conflict between the former couple also led to physical contact. According to a well-informed source, the entry of the former partner of Ana Ćurčić, whose name is still being kept secret, is expected soon.

“Ana drew the attention of the domestic public with her entry, and everyone is talking only about her. With her behavior, as well as the controversial facts from her life with Zvezdan Slavnić, which she presents in public, she became an inexhaustible topic. Ana’s former partners began to advertise in public, and among them, Aca Bulić was the first to come forward, who presented Ćurčićka’s shocking story to the public in detail. As the production is aware that the love triangle intrigues the entire region, they decided to they are secretly negotiating with another of Ana’s ex-partners whose name is kept strictly confidential“, a well-informed source told the local media.

“No one has yet had the opportunity from the media to meet Ana’s ex-partner, but something is brewing that the audience will not be ready for. For now, the still anonymous partner of Ana Ćurčić is ready to reveal to the public all that he has kept silent about. Among other things, he was Anna’s shoulder to cry on when she had problems with Zvezdan, because after everything they remained on great terms and are good friends,” the source told “Super TV” and added:



“He helped her when she had major family problems because of Zvedan, and she often went to his apartment to sleep when chaos arose during the night. He knows all her secrets and is ready to take Ana’s side and put Slavnić in his place, because he does not have a good opinion of him. He believes that no one, not even Ana, deserved to be so publicly humiliated on television with a national frequency.”

The source notes that Anin ex-partner fears future intimidation after reality show – “Ana’s godmother, Milena Kačavenda, is currently going through hell because of the various threats she receives every day. Therefore, Ana’s ex-partner is in one way afraid of all the consequences he could have after the reality show. He is aware that it is difficult to stop a person in a reality show once he starts. that he brings out quirks and details from the past,” the same source told the story.

Milena Kačavenda, godmother of the current cooperative member Ana Ćurčić, went to the police station in Zemun to submit criminal charges due to the death threats he has been receiving in recent days. Namely, after she started presenting information from the lives of Ana and Zvezdan Slavnić, she constantly received death threats. Recently, Milena has been sharing details from the lives of Ana and Zvezdan before the reality show Zadruga. On one occasion, she claimed that Slavnić allegedly raped Ana – “She was blue, distraught. Her daughter called me. She was staring at one point, it was the first sexual abuse, I can’t say otherwise. This is my position, in the Serbian language, this is called rape,” said godmother Milena on one occasion.

