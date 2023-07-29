Ana Franić in a tango swimsuit | Fun

Ana Franić caused a stir on the nets with brutal curves in a tango swimsuit.

Source: Instagram/anafranic_

ActressAna Franić who we saw in the series “Mixed Marriage”, after her role in one of the most popular series at the time, she withdrew from the public and left Belgrade for love. Ana is very active on social networks, rarely publishes provocative photos, and now she made an exception.

At one time, the networks were “on fire” because of the video in which Ana walks through the streets and grabs her colleague Kalina Kovačević’s butt, and now the actress has published “hot” shots from the Montenegrin coast. She first practiced on the stairs, then next to the sea, and then she showed the results of hard training.

The actress took a picture on the hotel terrace in a tango swimsuit. She turned her bottom towards the camera, leaned against the fence, raised her leg, and her followers were speechless.



See description

GRABBED A COLLEAGUE BY THE BUTT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET, NOW POSING IN A THONG! The Serbian actress turned her back and raised her leg – BURNING!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/anafranic_Br. picture: 7 7 / 7

After she met a professional diver from Split, Marko Ižaković, she moved to Croatia, where she was married to him for seven years. Ana Franić gave birth to two children, but eventually the couple decided to separate, while not hiding the details of the marital shipwreck.



See description

GRABBED A COLLEAGUE BY THE BUTT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET, NOW POSING IN A THONG! The Serbian actress turned her back and raised her leg – BURNING!

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

00:16 Ana Franić Source: Instagram/anafranic_

Source: Instagram/anafranic_

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

