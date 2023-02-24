Ana Kokić has changed a lot from the beginning of her career until today, and her old photos are highly commented on the networks.

Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreen

Ana Kokić was recently caught by the paparazzi after a long time, and since she is considered one of the most beautiful singers on the scene, many praised her appearance without makeup and stage clothes.

She is one of the few who did not correct many things on herself, but it is evident that she had several corrections that she did not overdo. Ana started her musical career as a singer of the group “Energija”, which achieved great success in the nineties, and the song “Suze” is still a big hit today.

The video for the song still has a remarkable number of views, and the singer then looked quite different than now. Ana had different eyebrows, hairstyle, smaller lips, and many believe that she had a nose job.



See description FROM THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER AND NOW ANOTHER WIFE! Do you recognize the Serbian singer? Hide description Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreenNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreenNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreenNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreenNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: YouTube/Energija/printscreenNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

After leaving the group, the singer started an independent career, which she still nurtures today, and the songs “Mojne mala”, “Idemo na sve”, “Do si to ti” and “Cujem da” marked her list.