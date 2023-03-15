Home World Ana Korać about her son and partner | Fun
Ana korać talks for the first time about her son and her role as a mother, revealing whether she has help taking care of the baby.

Source: Instagram/ana_korac

Ana Korać, a starlet and former participant of the Cooperative, two weeks ago gave birth and gave birth to a boy, while the name has not yet been announced to the public.

He also gave birth in secret, and after a series of first moments together that she shared on the networks, Ana has now revealed how she coped in the role of mother. Without a hair on her tongue, she talked about her partner, about the attention she gets from him, and revealed how the two of them function as parents. Koraceva admitted that not sleeping is not difficult for her since every moment she spends with her son means a lot to her and that is how they get to know each other more and more.

“First of all, thank you for the question, I feel great, just as I imagined, happy, blessed and fulfilled. Parenthood awakens the most valuable feelings in a woman. My heart, soul, complete being is dedicated to my son, who is the center of my world. And the baby is too good, cute, sweet and small. We get to know each other slowly, we adore and listen, I him and he me. As for not sleeping, those are the sweet torments my mother used to tell me about. Now I understand her completely. Thank you God, my son is obedient, he sleeps well and the duties around the baby, whether day or night, are not difficult for me. As soon as he wakes up, I immediately react and put him to sleep quickly. We have adapted, so I also sleep when the baby sleeps. In the meantime, I finish and other obligations, but the baby is my priority,” she began, then revealed whether she has help with the baby:

“Only when it’s necessary. I can’t say that I don’t have help, but I finish all the duties around my son by myself. I don’t want to be separated from him, but I give him love and attention at all times. Of course, my mom is always my best advisor and her help is worth its weight in gold.”

Then she also talked about her partner, whom she hides as “snake legs”. When asked if it helps her, she blurted out:

“Of course! Dad is the most important figure. The son is the same dad, adorable. We have our rituals, our peace and pace. We are both coordinated around our son and believe that we function perfectly. It’s nice when you have a man next to you who gives you pleasure with things that every women like it. It is known that I like stuffed toys, flowers, sweets. These are the little things that make us women happy, so I wanted to share with other ladies. Of course, I don’t get gifts every day. For me, the most important gifts are love, respect, that’s what I get every day and what, as a wife and mother, I enjoy.”

(WORLD/ Republic)

