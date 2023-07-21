Ana Miletić from Kragujevac passed away Info

Ana Miletić (41) from Kragujevac, who suffered from a severe form of brain tumor, died today.

Ana Miletić (41)suffering from a severe form of brain tumor, died today at the University Clinical Center in Kragujevac. The sudden illness of Ana Miletić, a young woman from Kragujevac, and the diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor last summer brought the whole of Serbia to its feet.

In a short period of time, money was collected for her to go to Japan and be treated with an innovative drug that has a high percentage of curing the tumor that was diagnosed in Anna. Unfortunately, despite surgical interventions, radiation, chemotherapy and innovative Japanese medicine, Ana did not overcome the serious illness.

She died today at the University Clinical Center in her native Kragujevac. Ana was the mother of a six-year-old girl. Ana Miletić (1982-2023) will be buried on Sunday at the Bozman cemetery in Kragujevac.

