Home World Ana Montes, one of the best-known spies of the Cold War, has been released from prison
World

Ana Montes, one of the best-known spies of the Cold War, has been released from prison

by admin
Ana Montes, one of the best-known spies of the Cold War, has been released from prison

After more than 20 years in prison in the United States, Ana Montes, one of the best-known spies of the Cold War, has been released from prison. The BBC reports it. The 65-year-old spyed for over 20 years for Cuba while working as an analyst at the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

After her arrest in 2001, the US administration declared that she had revealed to Havana almost all US intelligence operations on the island and was therefore considered one of the “most harmful spies” for American security. Michelle Van Cleave, who headed counterintelligence under President George W. Bush, told Congress in 2012 that Montes had “compromised virtually everything we knew about Cuba and our operations on the island, and the Havana government was able to use all the information to his advantage.’

Following her arrest, Montes was charged, among other things, with revealing the identities of four US spies and providing classified material. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Unlike other spies, however, Montes had decided to work for Cuba, after being approached by a student at her Johns Hopkins University in 1984, for an ideological reason.

Find out more
See also  Rare Opportunity UK Plans to Issue Visas to Graduates of World-renowned Universities | Top Universities | Epoch Times

You may also like

The first batch of tourists will arrive in...

Germany, Iranian arrested for planning chemical attacks of...

Germany, two Islamic terrorists arrested. They were planning...

Members of the South Korean Congress protested against...

Covid, China: quarantine stop for incoming foreigners

The first batch of inbound passengers on the...

William’s ‘furious’ tactic after Harry’s attacks: silence only....

Covid, from today China lifts the quarantine for...

1 dead, 2 injured in Los Angeles shooting...

Pope to children on Mission Day for Children:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy