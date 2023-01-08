After more than 20 years in prison in the United States, Ana Belen Montes, one of the best-known spies of the Cold War, was released from prison. Now 65, she spied for Cuba for more than 20 years while she worked as an analyst at the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

She was arrested in September 2001, accused of spying for Cuba and of revealing the identities of four US spies. At the time, the US administration had declared that Montes had revealed to Havana almost all US intelligence operations on the island and was therefore considered one of the “most harmful spies” for American security.

Michelle Van Cleave, who headed counterintelligence under President George W. Bush, told Congress in 2012 that Montes had “compromised virtually everything we knew about Cuba and our operations on the island, and the Havana government was able to use all the information to his advantage.’

In 2002, at her trial, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage, agreed to a plea bargain, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Montes had also admitted to revealing the identities of four undercover agents for the United States to Cuban authorities, and by doing so, she risked a possible death sentence. Only on Friday, after more than twenty years behind bars, Montes was able to serve the last five years that she lacks on probation.

According to what was reconstructed, Montes acted differently from all the other spies. He spied for ideological rather than economic reasons: he did not agree with US foreign policy. It began in 1984, the year she was disturbed by news that the US had been financially supporting the Nicaraguan Contras, a far-right group suspected of committing war crimes.

She was a student at Johns Hopkins University in Washington DC when she was approached by another student who then put her in touch with a Cuban intelligence agent, with whom she then agreed to collaborate in solidarity with Nicaragua. But in 1985, she began working as a spy with the US Defense Department’s intelligence agency, where she became the top analyst on the Cuban military.

Montes was discovered following a tip-off to the Defense Department, which initiated an internal investigation: she was arrested only 10 days after the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, because the department did not want to risk having inside a possible spy at the very beginning of a war plan against Afghanistan. Ana was then 44 years old.