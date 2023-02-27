Ana Nikolić spoke about the clinic in Austria where she will allegedly spend 50,000 euros in two weeks

Izvor: YouTube/Hype TV/screenshot

Singer Ana Nikolić, who recently fought with Jelena Karleusa on social networks, will hold a solo concert in the Arena in November this year, which is why she decided to work on her form in order to withstand the strenuous rehearsals. Her co-workers allegedly suggested that she go to a detoxification program at a clinic in Austria, which costs 3,100 euros a day.

Shortly after it was announced that she would be going to the clinic, some wrote on social networks that “she is going to rehab”, and now she has revealed what it is really about.

“That was when they asked me the question: ‘How do I fight the haters?’. Well, it depends, if they cross my red line, and for a Libra it’s really hard to get into the red, because I’m very tolerant, and when you cross, I can to be a scorpion. That’s the place I want to go, it’s not a clinic, it’s more like a spa. I don’t want to sound like a grandma (laughs), and the detox is from cigarettes, corona and other things… This is not a rehab clinic” , said Ana.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Pink.rs)