Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace Lukas concert Entertainment

Ana Nikolić was supposed to be a special guest at the Ace Lukas concert in Zagreb, but that didn’t happen – a video from the rehearsal appeared!

Izvor: GG/Antonio Ahel/ATAIMAGES

Ana Nikolić was supposed to be a special guest at the big concert of Ace Lukas in Zagreb, May 13however, even though she was in rehearsal before the performance, she did not appear at the concert in the Arena!

The concert was announced a long time ago, as well as the fact that it will take place Ana to join Lukas on stage, on the occasion of which they were guests together in some shows, and Nikolić announced the spectacle on her profiles on social networks. It is regular before the concert came to rehearsalsbut, as reported by the local media, still “fired” the colleague.

It was published on social networks a shot from one of the rehearsals where Ana was also present, and her behavior surprised many. She sang her hit “Romale romali”, and at one point began to skit into the microphone.

What a bummer, I can’t wait for him to make fun of the audience in his Arena and to fall asleep on stagepic.twitter.com/bHUYta5Opc — Miloš (@_mkmz_)May 20, 2023

Ana Nikolić has been announcing her big concert in the Belgrade Arena for a long time, in October this year, and after this many are joking that there is a possibility not to appear even at his own concert.

In the middle of April, she was a guest with Acom Lukas on the show “Amidji Show”, when she also caused an avalanche of negative reactions on social networks due to her behavior.

(MONDO/Republika.rs)