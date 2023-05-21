Home » Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace Lukas concert Entertainment
World

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace Lukas concert Entertainment

by admin
Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace Lukas concert Entertainment

Ana Nikolić was supposed to be a special guest at the Ace Lukas concert in Zagreb, but that didn’t happen – a video from the rehearsal appeared!

Izvor: GG/Antonio Ahel/ATAIMAGES

Ana Nikolić was supposed to be a special guest at the big concert of Ace Lukas in Zagreb, May 13however, even though she was in rehearsal before the performance, she did not appear at the concert in the Arena!

The concert was announced a long time ago, as well as the fact that it will take place Ana to join Lukas on stage, on the occasion of which they were guests together in some shows, and Nikolić announced the spectacle on her profiles on social networks. It is regular before the concert came to rehearsalsbut, as reported by the local media, still “fired” the colleague.

It was published on social networks a shot from one of the rehearsals where Ana was also present, and her behavior surprised many. She sang her hit “Romale romali”, and at one point began to skit into the microphone.

Ana Nikolić has been announcing her big concert in the Belgrade Arena for a long time, in October this year, and after this many are joking that there is a possibility not to appear even at his own concert.

In the middle of April, she was a guest with Acom Lukas on the show “Amidji Show”, when she also caused an avalanche of negative reactions on social networks due to her behavior.

See also  Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Mariupol refuses to surrender - 21 March update - BBC News

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

You may also like

What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

state property has nominated San Paolo for university...

Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video...

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains...

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy