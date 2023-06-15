Ana Nikolić facial skin problems | Entertainment

Ana Nikolić has been struggling with a health problem for a long time, for which she regularly goes for treatments, and recently she was caught with her mother in front of the hospital.

The news appeared in the media that Ana Nikolić was urgently admitted to the hospital due to problems with her facial skin, which she has been trying to cover up with nets lately when she is in front of the cameras. He has reportedly been struggling with these complications for a year and a half, which is why he regularly goes for treatments.

Although local media reported that Ana was detained at a skin clinic, she is a singer that day when she was photographed with her mother for a regular check-up to check the blood count and was not kept in the hospital, it says Courier.

“Ana has been going to a doctor in Dedinje for a year and a half, where she tries to solve the problem with smaller and larger scabs on her face, mostly on her forehead. As part of this treatment, she puts her head under a lamp, the light of which helps to dry those scab. It all went away for a while, but in the last few days the problem has returned. When she recently appeared as a guest at Bata Spasojević’s fashion show, everyone noticed that she hid her face with a net, and that open wounds were clearly visible on her face, even in three places. That’s all from that skin condition. Although her skin was covered with powder, her scars were now even more prominent, because her skin in that area had peeled off. He’s been struggling with it for the past few weeks“, said a source close to the singer, who denies that Ana was hospitalized because of this problem.

“Ana didn’t end up in the hospital because of this. On that day, she only went with her mother for a regular check-up, to check the parameters of the blood count. All this annoys her and causes her problems, but she is determined to solve this health problem, so she listens to all the dermatologist’s advice,” said the source.

