Ana Nikolić has wounds on her face Fun

Ana Nikolić appeared at Bata Spasojević’s fashion show, where she caused a stir with her appearance, and her face attracted the most attention.

Izvor: Pink/screenshot

The singer who recently shocked when she created chaos at the rehearsal and then fired her colleague Aca Lukas, because she did not appear as a guest at his concert in Zagreb, caused a stir at Bata Spasojević’s fashion show. Ana Nikolić was late to the event in order to avoid media representatives and go unnoticed, but she did not succeed.

She appeared in an orange combination that delighted many, and the wounds and scars on her forehead and chin that she had hidden with zircons, she tried to cover with powder. However, the scars became even more prominent because her skin in that area peeled off. This time, open wounds were clearly visible in three places.

Nikolić was in a great mood and tried to shine in full glory, but those who noticed changes in her face were worried – “Ana looks phenomenal, she’s really fun, cheerful and in a good mood, but I don’t know what’s happening to her face . Botox is not safe, maybe some kind of allergy,” commented those present.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jetvić

As Twitter users are merciless and unforgiving, they recently crucified her on that social network because of her face: “She was never like this. What happened to her face, this is no longer a chocolate girl”, are just some of the comments on her account. However, Ana does not pay attention to bad comments, she jokes about herself to such an extent that she announced that she would give up singing even though she had scheduled a big solo concert in the Belgrade Arena.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jetvić

“Bata invites me to the fashion show every year, and now I came for the first time. I don’t need a stylist, I am my own stylist! I am Tara’s maid and nanny, as well as a singer. Here, I’m going to get my hands on something. For example, from singing. I don’t want to be a singer anymore,” she told the gathered media. After making her statements, she mingled with her colleagues and warmly greeted the host.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!