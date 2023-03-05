In her big confession, Ana Nikolić also talked about her relationship with her ex-husband Stefan Đurić Rasta.

Ana Nikolić recently set the domestic public on fire when she threatened on her Instagram that she would “reveal what her ex-husband and rapper Stefan Đurić Rasta is really like.”

Rasta did not want to comment on the numerous allegations and threats of his ex, and one of his comments further enraged Ana. However, in the “Premier Weekend Special” show, she pointed out that they are now on good terms, but also talked about the divorce. On this occasion, the singer revealed numerous unknown details and admitted that the divorce was very difficult for her.

“Divorce is something like a death, and I experienced it, I buried my father. I married for love, exclusively for love. It may turn out that I made some hasty moves out of that love. He is a very good man, his family is beautiful, when I leave my child with them, I don’t think. Divorce is difficult in itself, whoever says that it is something easy, is lying. It was hard for me, I baulked, it was bad, hard, probably for him too. I didn’t get married to get divorced! I thought it was for life, that it would last! And then my snowman collapsed. Both me and him. We laughed a lot, rejoiced a lot, that album that actually done with him and that’s why he is one of the most successful. Anyway, I knew he would be a good father, I never doubted that,” says the singer:

“Maybe he was young enough to be excellent in all spheres, and above all he is an artist. And that is enough for many people. It is important to me that we are on good terms, we realized that it is not good for Tara to stay together and we parted humanly . Although sometimes we change it, let’s say, today we are great, today I was unblocked. He can also be rude, and then I say all kinds of things, but we agreed not to do that anymore. Today we are great and we do everything to be right “He is a great father, and that has always been important to me because I grew up without a father.” she said.