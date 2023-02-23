Ana Nikolić once again fiercely attacked her colleague and former friend Jelena Karleuša.

Jelena Karleuša and Ana Nikolić have been at war on the networks for some time, and it all started with the name-calling that the “scandal girl” directed at the account of numerous public figures, because she does not agree with their publicly stated views on Pride. Although after a fierce polemic between them it seemed that the passions had calmed down a little, it seems that Ana still did not forget and went over Jelena’s harsh words directed at her, for which she once threatened her with a lawsuit.

Now in the show “Ekskluzivno”, talking about the conflict she has had for a long time with Milica Pavlović over the song “Provjereno”, she involved Karleuša in everything, whom she considers Milica’s mentor – “Milica consults with JK, who for me is not “ve-ka-ve”, but “NKV” – an unqualified entertainer, let alone an artist. Pavlović’s is not even that, but what are you going to do?“, pointed out Ana, and then continued:

“I feel sorry for this Milica. She takes this all too seriously. She fights, she is of the same type as her mentor “ve-ka-ve” show worker. I no longer have any attitude“, Nikolić finished, and Karleuša has not yet spoken out on this occasion.

The conflict between Ana and Milica occurred after Ana declared that she did not support the holding of Europride in Belgrade last year, as well as all walks of that type. After that, Karleuša called, among other things, for Ana to apologize to the LGPT population, because she, among other things, saved her career.



Then difficult words fell between them, so Ana decided to sue Jelena, because, as Nikolićka wrote, she made statements about her without grounds and evidence in public and on social networks.

“JK should first apologize to her daughters. And then let her apologize to herself. She will meet me in court, because she will have to prove the accusations she made. We will soon see who uses psychoactive substances. I’m going to go to Strasbourg, because it’s a lie and my life trauma caused my family to fall apart. It was a shame,” she pointed out then, while the trigger for new insults on Miliča’s account is that she refused her invitation to be her guest at a concert in the Belgrade Arena in October.

Recently, Milica Pavlović commented on Ana Nikolić while she was a guest in the Amidža show – “I don’t know who is envious of me, but I will mention Ana Nikolić, who is talking badly about me again”, is only part of what the singer said.