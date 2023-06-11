Ana Nikolić performed with her daughter | Entertainment

Singer Ana Nikolić performed in a Belgrade club, and during the performance of a song she had “support” on stage

Singer Ana Nikolićwhich is s rapper Stefan Đurić Rast had a daughter Tara, for years she does not want to reveal what her heiress looks like. If she publishes her picture on the social network Instagram, Ana makes sure that the child’s face is not visible, which is why her action during the performance in Belgrade shocked everyone who attended it.

Ana performed in a club in Belgrade as a special guest at the party. She put on a leather miniskirt and deep, lacquered boots and sang her songs, when her daughter Tara came on stage behind her, along with the accompanying dancers.

As soon as the heiress stepped onto the stage, the audience welcomed her with applause, and little Tara played with her mother the whole time. Check out:



