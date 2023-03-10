Home World Ana Nikolić sits on pathos | Fun
Ana Nikolić sits on pathos | Fun

Ana Nikolić sits on pathos | Fun

Ana Nikolić performed in front of a packed club in Croatia, where she performed her greatest hits as a “warm-up” before the concert in the Arena.

Source: Twitter/screenshot/@izvoliterazija/@Dalibor_sb

The singer Ana Nikolić performed in a Zagreb club that was filled to the last seat and on that occasion she performed her hits, but also said the famous line “I’m the pi**o Ana”.

Ana said this for the first time, or rather “wrote” this with the keys on Rasta’s car, when the singer was angry because she didn’t answer, and now she said it again in front of her fans.

Videos appeared on Twitter where you can hear the “famous” sentence, but you can also see that Ana also spent the evening sitting on the stage. First she crouched:

To then sit down and adjust her legs:

